United States The first pictures of Biden-era migration centers were published, with the president’s pressure to respond to the border crisis growing

The new U.S. administration is having difficulty accommodating migrant children and youth arriving at the border alone.

Stateside the number of children and young people arriving alone has grown rapidly. On Saturday, there were about 15,500 minor immigrants in the custody of the authorities, CBS News reported.

Accommodation for children and young people has become a problem for both the border authorities and the president Joe Biden administration. There are not enough suitable facilities, and on Saturday, 5,000 children were housed in border guard accommodations not intended for long-term stays. Some children have been held in temporary accommodation for more than ten days, although the maximum period allowed by law is three days.

In addition to the ill-treatment of children, Biden has been accused of covering up the situation, as journalists have not been allowed to visit the migration centers. On Monday, however, the news agency Reuters released photos of the Donna Center in Texas. These are the first public images of the centers of the Biden administration.

A photo given to the media about a migration center in Donna, Texas. People’s faces are covered with black bars.­

In the pictures, dozens of children are lying and sitting on thin mattresses spread on the adjacent floors. There are masks covering the face, but there is no information about the safety intervals. Inside the tents, the spaces are delimited by plastic walls.

Reuters received the photos from a Texas Democrat From Henry Cuellar. According to Cueller’s office, they were taken over the weekend.

Donnan the temporary processing center currently accommodates around 1,000 migrants. The poor conditions of the center have increased headlines earlier, after the lawyers Neha Desai and Leecia Welch interviewed children staying at the center.

Aerial view of Donna’s Migration Center.­

The children the lawyers met had been crying and hungry. Calls to a family was forbidden, and because the children were divided into groups by age and sex, siblings were separated from each other. One said that he had only seen the sun from the shower window, and many people got to the shower less often than they would have liked.

Due to lack of space, some of the children had had to sleep in shifts. The issue was covered by several media outlets, such as CNN, CBS and The New York Times.

President So far, Biden has largely avoided commenting on the border crisis. The president has confirmed he is visiting the border “somewhere,” AFP news agency said.

Biden’s silence has aroused much criticism on all political fronts. The senators representing the border states of Texas and Arizona are Republican John Corny and a Democrat Kyrsten Sinema demand an urgent response from the President to the issue of migration in their joint letter.

The situation has united the fragmented lines of the Republican. According to them, Biden has caused a border crisis with his “naive” immigration policy.

Photographer John Moore estimates in The Washington Post that the zero tolerance of immigrants for immigrants in the Trump period has changed to zero transparency for journalists in the time of Biden.

“The current administration came to power promising to make U.S. immigration policy more humane and transparent. But it has failed in its latter goal, which makes it difficult to assess how it will perform its first goal. ”