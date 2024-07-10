United States | The first Democratic senator is publicly demanding that Biden withdraw from the nomination

United States|In my view, he is not the best candidate, writes Senator Peter Welch.

First a Democrat in the US Senate is publicly demanding the president Joe Biden, 81, to give up the pursuit of the next season. He is a senator Peter Welch77, of Vermont.

Welch was profiled by The Washington Post newspaper an opinion piece about this at two in the morning on Thursday Finnish time.

“I have enormous respect for President Biden. He saved our country from a tyrant. He is an unusually decent man. He cares deeply about our democracy. He has been one of the best presidents of our time. But, like people around the country, I’m worried about the November election. The stakes couldn’t be higher. We cannot forget President Biden’s disastrous debate performance. We cannot ignore the legitimate questions raised after that evening,” Welch writes.

“I understand why President Biden wants to run. He saved us From Donald Trump once and wants to do it again. But he needs to assess whether he is the best candidate for it. As far as I can see, he isn’t. For the sake of the country, I urge President Biden to withdraw from the race.”

Of the 213 Democrats in the House of Representatives, this hurts twelve are known to want the same.