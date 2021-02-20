United States The first asylum seekers arrived in the United States from Mexico after Biden’s Trump immigration decisions

Trump’s description of the inhumane immigration program sent tens of thousands of asylum seekers to Mexico to await the processing of their applications.

The first asylum seekers have crossed the border from Mexico to the United States president Joe Biden immigration reforms.

The country’s previous president Donald Trumpin the immigration program sent tens of thousands of non-Mexican asylum seekers back across the border to await the processing of their applications. The majority of crossing to the other side of sent migrants are from Central America.

Biden quickly sought to dismantle the controversial decisions of his predecessor, officially known as the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP).

Local time on Friday, asylum seekers arrived by bus across the border from Tijuana, Mexico, accompanied by representatives from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). A group of 25 people crossed the border first, but thousands are still waiting on the Mexican side for their turn.

On the U.S. side, an asylum officer in San Diego, California, confirmed the group had arrived at a Sandiegola hotel. However, there is no information on the final destination of asylum seekers.

According to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), the arrival of asylum seekers is an important step in rebuilding the U.S. asylum system.

Representative of the San Diego branch of the ACLU Edward Sifuentes described the previous administration’s decision to send asylum seekers back to Mexico inhumane.

“We urge the administration to speed up the process of welcoming all people who have suffered from MPP,” he message to the current administration.

The United States according to the National Security Agency (DHS), there are about 25,000 open asylum applications. According to Mexico, about 6,000 asylum seekers are on the Mexican side.

Cross-border entry will only be considered for those who have started the asylum process.

On the Mexican side in Tijuana, hundreds of migrants spent their nights near the border fence, hoping to get over the border. However, many acknowledged that they had not yet begun the asylum process.

The MPP, or so-called “Stay in Mexico,” program was part of Trump’s tough line with which he claimed to be fighting paperless immigrants. In addition, he built a controversial border fence on the U.S.-Mexico border and separated thousands of immigrant children from his families.