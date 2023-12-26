United States | The Finnish Meteorological Institute warns of dangerous weather conditions after Christmas

The effects on air traffic are estimated to remain minor if the conditions do not worsen.

of the United States The National Weather Service has warned of dangerous weather conditions in parts of the states of South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas and Colorado, reports The Guardian.

According to the Finnish Meteorological Institute, blizzards, freezing rain and strong winds can lead to almost impossible travel conditions after Christmas. The challenging weather is expected to continue until Wednesday.

A separate blizzard warning covering more than 580,000 people has been issued for people living in Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming.

According to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), parts of Nebraska and South Dakota had received more than ten centimeters of snow by early Tuesday. In some cities in the southeastern part of South Dakota, up to 30 centimeters of snow had already fallen.

According to The Guardian, the weather conditions have not had a bad effect on electricity distribution so far. The effects on air traffic are also estimated to remain minor if the conditions do not worsen.

Despite the blizzard warning, much of the United States was snow-free for Christmas. The National Meteorological Institute preliminarily estimates that Minnesota and Wisconsin, both of which are often cold in December, set new temperature records this Christmas.