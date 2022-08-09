United States | The FBI raided Donald Trump’s mansion

According to Donald Trump, the FBI broke into his safe during the raid.

According to Trump, the FBI broke into his safe. The FBI has declined to comment on the matter to Reuters. The Ministry of Justice and the White House have not agreed to comment on the matter to CNN.

CNN’s according to information, the raid concerns boxes of documents that Trump may have taken with him from the White House and brought to Florida. Among these there may be documents classified as secret. According to AFP, Trump took at least 15 boxes of government documents with him to Florida.

Trump has not said why the raid was conducted.

“After cooperating with the relevant government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home is neither necessary nor appropriate. They even broke into my safe,” Trump commented.

According to CNN, Trump was not present at the apartment. The FBI had entered the premises with a search warrant.