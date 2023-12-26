United States | The FBI is investigating threats against Supreme Court justices after the Trump decision

According to the AP news agency, the local police have organized extra police patrols to guard the judges' homes in Denver.

The court's decision has drawn widespread criticism among Republicans. Among other things, Trump's spokesperson Steven Cheung has called the decision undemocratic.

According to the AP news agency, the local police have organized extra police patrols to guard the judges' homes in Denver. According to The Guardian, the local authorities have not said in more detail what kind of threats or harassment the judges have been subjected to. CNN's authorities are also monitoring the network's discussion forums for threats.

of Colorado the state's highest court based its majority decision on Trump last week on the 14th Amendment to the Constitution, according to which those involved in an anti-constitutional rebellion cannot be elected to public office in the United States if they have previously sworn to defend the Constitution when taking office.

The Supreme Court's decision overturned an earlier decision by the District Court in Denver, which found that the amendment does not apply to the country's presidents, as the amendment's section does not specifically mention the president. The Denver court had stated in the same decision that the evidence clearly indicates that Trump was involved in a rebellion like the one mentioned in the article of the constitution.

“We recognize the importance and weight of the questions before us. We also recognize our duty to interpret the law without fear or favor,” the Colorado Supreme Court stated in its decision.

The state Supreme Court ruling also ordered the state secretary of state to remove Trump from the list of candidates in the Republican primary.

The US presidential primaries will be held in the first half of next year. The presidential election itself will be held in November next year.