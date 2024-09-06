United States | The father of the suspected school shooter was charged with historically heavy charges, threatened with over a hundred years in prison

United States|The father of the suspected shooter has allegedly acquired a powerful rifle for his son.

Stateside The boy and his father suspected of Wednesday’s school shooting in Georgia were arraigned in state court on Friday. The charges against the father are the heaviest that any parent of a school shooting suspect in the United States has received, he says The Washington Post magazine.

A school shooter killed two teachers and two students and wounded at least nine people at a Georgia middle school. The 14-year-old boy is accused of, among other things, four murders.

A so-called bail hearing was held at the courthouse in Winder, Georgia on Friday. However, neither of the accused demanded to be released on bail, reported news agency AFP.

In court, the judge informed the boy that he could be sentenced to life imprisonment, reports the news agency Reuters. The judge first said that the boy could face the death penalty, but later corrected that the harshest punishment is life because the boy is under 18 years old.

According to Reuters, the boy did not plead guilty.

According to The Washington Post, the prosecutor said that more charges may be brought against the boy later.

Son after, the boy’s father was brought before the judge. The judge informed him that he could be imprisoned for 180 years.

According to Reuters, the boy’s 54-year-old father is charged with two counts of second-degree murder, four counts of manslaughter and eight counts of child cruelty. In Georgia, you commit second degree murder if you cause the death of a child by cruelty to a child, regardless of whether you do it intentionally.

Earlier this year, in another case, the parents of a teenage school shooter were convicted of manslaughter, reports AFP. Murder charges, on the other hand, have reportedly not been read in similar cases.

The titles do not fully correspond to the Finnish criminal titles, as Georgia in the United States has both a different law and a different legal system than in Finland.

Paternal the charges he received are based on the fact that he is considered to have made it possible for the boy to get the gun. News channel CNN according to unnamed official sources, the father would have bought the gun for the son as a Christmas present last Christmas.

Authorities have said it was an AR-15-style semi-automatic rifle. The AR-15 is somewhat similar to the M16 assault rifle used by the US armed forces, but it cannot fire in burst fire. It is still a very effective weapon that can fire a lot of shots quickly.

Authorities have not said what might have been the motive for the shooting. However, the boy and his father have reportedly been questioned by the authorities due to school shooting threats in the spring of last year.