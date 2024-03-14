United States | The father of the Michigan school shooter was also found guilty of felony murder for the deaths of his child

The mother had already been found guilty before.

Stateside the father of the school shooter was found guilty of murder in relation to his son's actions on Thursday.

The decision concerns the 2021 shooting in Michigan, where a teenage boy killed four people at a local school. The shooter, who was 15 years old at the time of the crime, has already been sentenced to life imprisonment for, among other things, four murders.

In February the shooter's mother was found to have committed crimes like his father, which in the Finnish legal system correspond to something like killing or causing death.

It is said that the parents got their son a gun with which he shot his victim. Both parents can receive up to 15 years in prison.