United States | The fate of arms aid to Ukraine could be decided in the US this week

The conditions for the passage of arms aid to Ukraine in the US House of Representatives are in place if Speaker Mike Johnson brings the package to a vote in its entirety as approved by the Senate.

Ukrainian The arms aid package has already been stuck in the US Congress for a month. A decision on the package may finally be made this week.

Republican Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Mike Johnson hinted a week ago, that the House of Representatives of the Congress would start dealing with the arms aid package for Ukraine after its Easter break. Congress's two-week Easter break ends on Tuesday, so the fate of the package may be decided in the next few days.

In the best case for Ukraine, the House of Representatives will vote in favor of the package. Then Ukraine would finally get its arms aid, which it has been desperately needing throughout the beginning of the year.

Passage of the package is possible in itself. However, it is equally possible that the package will fail in the House of Representatives in one way or another.

Arms Aid the fate largely depends on Speaker Johnson. While he hinted that he would bring the package to the vote of the House of Representatives, he emphasized that the package would include “important innovations”.

“Johnson seems to have a need to show that he is not just a rubber stamp. So it may be that he tries to influence the content of the package or even change it,” says a researcher at the Institute of Foreign Policy Maria Lindén.

According to Lindén, the prerequisites for the passage of the aid package are there if Johnson brings it to the House of Representatives as it was approved by the Senate at the time.

“Many have estimated that the package would go through in the form approved by the Senate. But as soon as the package starts to include such cow deals, the purpose of which is to secure Johnson's own continuation as speaker, the conditions will weaken.”

of the United States the package approved by the senate in February would include not only arms aid to Ukraine but also support to Israel and Taiwan. In total, from the package of around 88 billion euros, around 55.6 billion euros would be diverted to Ukraine.

The Republican extreme of Johnson's own party has long been against supporting Ukraine. Äärilaita has also demanded that Ukraine be given loans instead of aid or that the aid package be financed with the frozen assets of Russian billionaires.

Johnson himself, on the other hand, has harbored hopes that he would receive funding from the directed aid package for the natural gas terminal that has been being built in his home state of Louisiana. President Joe Biden stopped the progress of the project for environmental reasons in January.

Johnson's the position as chairman of the House of Representatives is almost as much of a seesaw as the passage of the aid package for Ukraine.

In March, representing the Trump wing of the Republicans Marjorie Taylor Greene began working on an initiative to fire Johnson. Although Greene ultimately did not bring the initiative to the ballot, the expulsion campaign could be seen as an extreme warning to Johnson.

“The purpose was to warn Johnson not to act with Ukraine aid in a way that does not please the Trump wing of the Republicans,” says Lindén.

Paradoxically, in terms of the passage of arms aid to Ukraine, it is ultimately even better for Johnson to sympathize with the extremes of the party. His being sidelined could mean saying goodbye to the entire aid package.

“If Johnson gets sidelined, the House of Representatives could be without a chairman again for a long time. Johnson's choice was also behind a lot of pressure, and it would hardly be any easier to find a successor to replace him.”

Linden however, says he is hopeful that arms aid to Ukraine will move forward in the United States.

“It seems that Johnson intends to bring at least some kind of package to the House of Representatives for a vote. Even if the package is difficult for the Democrats to swallow, many of them may still think that the most important thing is to finally get help for Ukraine.”

Getting arms aid would help Ukraine significantly. The chronic shortage of ammunition is the main reason why Ukraine has lost its assets on the eastern front against Russia and has been put on the defensive.

Last Sunday, the President of Finland Alexander Stubb appealed the US news channel In an interview with CNN to the US Congress, so that it would finally approve arms aid to Ukraine.

According to Stubb, the urgent approval of the aid package is necessary, because currently Ukrainians are paying for the delay with their own lives. Stubb said that national politics should not play with the lives of Ukrainians.