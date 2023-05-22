United States | The fake image of the Pentagon explosion spread quickly online: even the stock market reacted

The Pentagon was quick to announce that there had been no explosion of any kind in or near Defense Department buildings.

Possibly a fake picture of an explosion in the US Department of Defense in the Pentagon made with the help of artificial intelligence spread like wildfire on the internet on Monday and even caused the stock market to dip for a while.

The Virginia Fire Department also posted a bunch of announcements on social media confirming that nothing had happened at the Department of Defense.

I picture the rapid spread even caused the price of the S&P 500 list, which examines the 500 largest American companies by market value, to drop by 0.29 percent compared to Friday’s closing value. However, the courses recovered quickly.

With the help of artificial intelligence, it is possible to quickly create very believable images without the creator needing to know how to use separate image processing programs.