United States The expected US report does not bring clarity to UFOs, in some cases signs of “advanced technology”

The Earth’s intelligence service does not believe foreign objects are behind the findings, but the report is still believed to fuel speculation.

United States released on Friday as expected report on unidentified flying objects ie UFOs (unidentified Flying object). The document has been featured for example New York Times, The Guardian as well as the news agency AFP.

The report, which refers to the phenomenon by the acronym UAP (unidentified aerial phenomena), states that without further data and further observations, nothing very certain can be inferred from the phenomenon.

Previously according to reported preliminary data the report did not provide ships of outer space creatures as an explanation. It does not take a position on this possibility at all. However, so many cases remain unexplained that the document is expected to fuel the enthusiasm of those who believe in extraterrestrial explanation.

The United States the intelligence service reviewed 144 alerts on unidentified objects under the U.S. administration from 2004 to 2021. Most of the data came from the country’s fleet.

Some of these are seen in the report as demonstrating “advanced technology”. In a total of 18 cases described in 21 different notifications, UFO trajectories or flight were exceptional. An unidentified body, for example, ran against the wind, moved suddenly, or moved rapidly, and was not classified as caused by, for example, the actions of the United States in China or Russia.

However, the intelligence service notes that more detailed investigations are needed into these and UAP cases in general.

As explanations five different categories are offered for unidentified aerial phenomena: air noises, natural atmospheric phenomena, actions by the U.S. administration or industry, actions by foreign powers such as China or Russia, and inappropriate “others”.

The first two categories provide mundane explanations, such as birds, balloons, and plastic bags, as well as variations in humidity and temperature that are sometimes recorded in infrared and radar systems.

None of the 144 reports reviewed was explained by U.S. own action. The report therefore confirms that this is not, for example, a military operation in the country.

Document notes that unidentified aeronautical phenomena pose a threat to aviation safety and, possibly, to national security.

Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee Mark Warner said the prevalence of UFO reports seems to have increased since 2018.

“Today’s rather fruitless report is just the beginning of efforts to shed light on and understand these risks to aviation around the country and the world,” Warner said in a statement, according to AFP.

U.S. Department of Defense administration building at the Pentagon, Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks issued a memorandum ordering more systematic recording of UAP cases observed in military training and military trials.