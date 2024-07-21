United States | The exceptionally drastic plan would fundamentally revolutionize the USA

The conservative think tank’s extraordinary plan is clearly aimed at Donald Trump, although he is not named in it.

“It is the greatest attack on our freedom in history,” the President of the United States Joe Biden stated in one of his social media posts in July.

“[Se] will destroy America,” he warned in another.

“Google Project 2025,” he urged in the third.

Biden has brought up a project called Project 2025 several times, which is probably unknown to many Americans. It’s about the agenda for the future president of the conservative think tank Heritage Foundation. Based on it, the functions of the United States federal government would be changed and pruned thoroughly, and even in just six months.

There is nothing new in writing political policy papers, it is rather the bread and butter of parties and think tanks. However, Project 2025 is a different country – it is an exceptionally comprehensive and concrete plan for the complete revolution of the federal government under the new president.

Although he is not mentioned in the project, it is clear that the plan is intended For Donald Trump.

But would Project 2025 really destroy the United States?

What is Project 2025?

In practice Project 2025 is an action program for how conservative politics can be implemented quickly, efficiently and systematically.

The goal of the project is not only to get the federal government under the control of the next president, but to make the federal government permanently subordinate to the president.

People who worked in the Trump administration during the last presidential term have stated that they were not sufficiently prepared at the time for a massive federal move. Now the same mistake is to be avoided.

In addition to the program, the project includes a database of people loyal to the project who can fulfill the necessary tasks, as well as ready-made online training programs for them. The technology company Oracle has been hired to build the data bank, and more than 10,000 people have been interested.

The purpose of the project is that its implementation will begin the moment the conservative president has taken office in front of the Congress building. The most important changes should be brought about in six months.

“In Project 2025, we tackle literally every problem in politics, from domestic affairs to foreign policy,” Heritage Foundation President Kevin Roberts comment For The Wall Street Journal.

“The goal of the project is simply to respond to the liberal nonsense that has insidiously taken over our executive branch over the past 50 years,” Roberts describes.

The “second pillar” of the project would be a data bank, where information about potential employees loyal to the project would be collected.

What does the plan propose?

Project The plan for 2025 has been recorded to the document, with 922 pages. They present very detailed proposals that would concern, for example, the presidential administration and ministries, as well as the poorly known Export-Import export guarantee bank, which operates directly under Congress.

A position is also taken, for example, on the individual questions of the next population census. Ready-made recommended percentages are given for the tax rates.

In the project tens of thousands of federal workers would be laid off immediately. According to the project, the federal government has been taken over by a radical left-wing ideology, and the administration should therefore be reduced.

The plan is to hire politically selected people to replace them – for example from the project’s data bank.

Special attention should be paid to political appointments in climate matters, the document states.

The project the longer-term goal is to abolish several state bodies. The Ministry of Education would be abolished first.

The project by learning outcomes in the United States have not improved since the establishment of the ministry (in 1980), but on the contrary, the school system has lagged behind the rest of the world. In the project, public money would be used, for example, to finance religious schools, because according to the project, the learning results in them are better than public schools.

Others to be abolished would include the federal homeland security agency DHS, the weather and ocean research organization NOAA, the consumer protection agency CFPB, and the securities market regulators Finra and PCAOB. Their operations would be terminated, merged with other agencies or privatized.

“[NOAA] is one of the biggest drivers of the climate change alarmist industry and as such is harmful to the well-being of the United States,” the paper states.

According to the project, the United States Ministry of Education should be abolished.

The project in the plans, abortion would still be legal, but the mailing of abortion pills would be completely prohibited, as well as any form of transporting them across state lines.

Various programs focusing on the rights of trans people and other “woke” would be given up, as well as federal programs related to climate change, reports the economic newspaper in Forbes.

For example, hiring quotas for minorities would be ended and the ban on trans people serving in the armed forces would be reinstated. The federal nutrition recommendations would be stopped, because “they have been ruined by issues related to climate change and responsibility”.

People should be encouraged to marry, for example, instead of single parenthood, the documentary states.

The regulation of companies of all sizes would be relaxed. On the project’s own X account let’s tell, that this also includes, for example, large oil companies. Oil drilling in the Arctic region can also be increased.

The regulation of stock exchanges and banks would be significantly centralized. According to the project, bank regulation is “stuck in the 1930s”. The regulatory bodies overseeing different sectors of the market would be abolished and merged together.

Border wall Construction would be completed on the border with Mexico, and soldiers would be sent to monitor it if necessary.

The federal police, the FBI, would be reorganized, several of its departments would be abolished, and funding would be transferred from headquarters to regional offices.

According to the project, death sentences should be allowed at the federal level. The incoming president is encouraged to introduce the death penalty for the “most heinous” crimes, such as violent and sexual crimes involving children.

The corporate tax rate would be reduced to 18 percent from the current 21 percent. In the future, a three-fifths majority requirement would be set for changing federal tax rates.

There are also various mentions of, among other things, finding out about returning to the gold standard. In any case, we are dissatisfied with the central bank Fed’s independent action.

How does the project relate to Donald Trump?

Trump has himself denied any connection to Project 2025. In July, he wrote on his Truth Social platform that he knows nothing about the project and called some of the project’s goals ridiculous and monstrous.

Trump, however, inevitably knows the Heritage Foundation, an important think tank for Republicans, despite claims otherwise. In his previous presidential term, he followed another line paper prepared by the Heritage Foundation, and among other things tweeted while he was president how well he had time to implement it.

The Heritage Foundation is a conservative think tank founded in 1973, which beat itself through the president Ronald Reagan back in the 1980s. Reagan was so impressed with Heritage’s line paper at the time that he distributed it to all his ministers.

Project 2025 has also been worked on by a huge number of former Trump administration officials who still have close ties to Trump. One of them is Trump’s former head of the budget office, responsible for the program of the Republican Party Russell Vought.

Trump is also said to have attended a dinner organized by the think tank at least in April 2022, where he would have praised it lavishly, says NBC News. At the time, Trump is said to have praised the group for “writing a detailed plan of the things that our movement is going to do.”

What next?

Trump is unpredictable and sometimes sudden, so it is difficult to predict how much influence Project 2025’s plans will have. It is impossible to know how much of Trump’s speech regarding the project is election speech and how much is reality.

Trump is also proven to disagree with many of the project’s proposed reforms, such as making abortion more difficult.

The Republican Party approved its newest, ten-point policy at its party meeting its program, which recognizes the right of states to decide on abortion as they wish. Trump has said he supports the program.

It is also still entirely possible that Trump will not win the election. If a Democrat wins, Project 2025 would likely go back to the desk to become Project 2029.