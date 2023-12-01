United States | The ex-policeman convicted of George Floyd’s death was stabbed more than 20 times in prison

Information about Derek Chauvin’s health was not released when the charges were announced.

From the past the police Derek Chauvin was stabbed more than 20 times in prison, US prosecutors said Friday as they filed charges of attempted murder against another inmate. Chauvin was attacked in the library of an Arizona prison last week.

The 52-year-old man accused of trying to kill Chauvin has told authorities that he chose the date of the attack to be Black Friday after Thanksgiving in reference to the anti-racist Black Lives Matter movement. The accused also said that he would have killed Chauvin if the prison staff had not intervened so quickly.

No information about Chauvin’s health was made public when the charges were announced.

Prosecutors did not refer to Chauvin by name in their statement on Friday. However, an official source has confirmed to the AFP news agency that it is Chauvin.

Chauvin became known around the world after the black of George Floyd the death ignited massive protests against police brutality and racism more than three years ago.

Handcuffed Floyd suffocated in May 2020, when Chauvin, who was on duty, pressed his knee on his neck for almost ten minutes. The case received huge publicity when a mobile phone video of the situation spread on social media. Chauvin, who is white, was sentenced to more than 20 years in prison in 2021 for the death.