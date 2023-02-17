United States | The doctor found Joe Biden still fit for office

The president underwent an annual health checkup.

of the United States president For Joe Biden an annual thorough health check-up has been carried out, in which he was found to be still fit for duty.

Biden, 80, is the oldest sitting president in US history.

Presidential according to the doctor, the medical examination found some relatively minor health problems, but Biden has no serious physical or neurological problems.

In office, the Democratic president has had to listen to gossip about his old age from both Republicans and his own camp.

The topic is on the back burner in discussions about whether Biden will seek another term in the 2024 presidential election.