United States | The DNA obtained from the chewing gum solved the murder that had remained dark for a long time

A young student was murdered in Oregon, USA, in January 1980. Decades later, a foreign DNA sample from the woman's body could be matched to a human.

Chewing gum DNA obtained has led to an arrest and conviction in a murder that took place more than 40 years ago. The crime and the trial in Oregon, USA, are reported on, among other things, by an American channel CNN.

60 years old Robert Plympton was convicted earlier this month of murdering a local student. 19 years old Barbara Tucker “kidnapped, raped and beaten to death” near a campus parking lot in January 1980, according to the local prosecutor's office in its announcement. Tucker's body was found by local students the next morning.

A DNA profile was created from the samples taken from Tucker, and by comparing similar DNA samples, investigators were finally able to narrow down Plympton as the likely suspect in 2021. Plympton's movements began to be monitored, and when the police saw him spitting gum out of his mouth, they collected it.

The DNA sample from the chewing gum matched the foreign DNA from Tucker's body. Plympton was arrested in the summer of 2021.

Tucker's sister Susan Pater described at the time Street News – to the media about his surprise. According to him, the police had promised not to give up on the case.

“I was really surprised. It was incredible, really good news. I had given up,” Pater said in the summer of 2021.

At the time of the crime, Plympton had been 16 years old. According to CNN, he plans to appeal his sentence.