United States | The disputed defense package narrowly passed in the House of Representatives – you can expect a tearful one from the further proceedings

The differences are huge because hard-line Republicans were able to plug the culture battle into the $880 billion appropriations decisions.

of the United States the House of Representatives of the Congress approved on Friday evening the disputed approximately 880 billion dollars [noin 800 miljardin euron] of the bill on defense spending, reports news agency Reuters.

The proposal was approved by the votes of Republican representatives 219-210.

The situation is exceptional, because the decision on defense spending has generally gone without major party-political dividing lines. Now the disagreements are rife because, at the request of hard-line Republicans, elements of a culture battle have been added to the defense package.

Equivalent the bill has passed the US Congress every year without exception since 1961.

Congress has two chambers: the House of Representatives and the Senate. The latter has a democrat majority.

The bill will next move to the Senate, which will begin considering it next week. Strong hand-wringing and teeth-gnashing compromises can be expected.

In the end, we have to come to an agreement, because it is in American terms must pass i.e. “must pass” type of legislation.

The presentation includes, among other things, salary solutions for the personnel of the armed forces and huge defense procurements. This time there is also an additional support of 300 million dollars for Ukraine.

Democrats from this point of view, the presentation approved on Friday is problematic because it has become an intermediary in the promotion of a culturally conservative worldview.

Among other things, the Republican votes decided on an addition to the bill, according to which the Ministry of Defense Pentagon may no longer reimburse persons in the service of the armed forces for travel expenses caused by obtaining an abortion or expenses related to gender correction.

“Today, Republicans in the House of Representatives secured passage of a defense bill that will increase the killing power of our military and reduce the alertness that has been infused into its ranks in recent years [wokeness]”, commented the Republican MP Barry Loudermilk on Friday, according to Reuters.