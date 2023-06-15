United States | The director of the morgue at the elite Harvard University is accused of taking and selling the organs of corpses

Charges have been brought against a man in his fifties for illegal organ trafficking.

Stateside The director of a morgue at the elite Harvard Medical School is accused of taking and selling the organs and body parts of dead people, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Charges have been brought against a man in his fifties for illegal organ trafficking. His spouse is also charged with aiding and abetting a crime.

The man is accused of stealing organs and other body parts from dead people whose bodies have been at the university morgue for scientific research before they are cremated.