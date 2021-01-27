United States The Department of Homeland Security warns Americans of the threat of domestic terrorism in the early weeks of the Biden term

“Some domestic violent extremists may be encouraged by the January 6 intrusion into the Federal Congress House in Washington,” the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement.

The United States DHS warns Americans of threat of domestic extremism President Joe Biden in the early weeks of the season.

In the Ministry’s communication is toldthat domestic “ideologically motivated extremists” may resort to violence fueled by false claims and feelings of injustice. The communication does not mention any specific threat, but speaks of an “increased threat throughout the United States”.

The communication states that society has been inflamed by, among other things, the restrictive measures resulting from the corona epidemic, the outcome of the presidential election, the use of force by the police and racial tensions.

The previous president Donald Trumpin supporters attacked the House of Congress as an Epiphany while Congress held a meeting to confirm Biden’s election victory. They tried to get Congress to undo Biden’s election victory.

According to the ministry, the threat of violent attacks will continue to be on elected decision-makers and government buildings.

The Wall Street Journal by since the conquest of the congress house, there has been a lively discussion on the internet about various violent plans and information about, for example, homemade bomb-making.

“There’s open talk about war, that war is coming and that‘ 2021 is our year, ’” said Soufan Group analyst interviewed by the magazine. Mollie Saltskog, which monitors the activities of extremist organizations.

According to the newspaper, this was the first such warning from the Ministry of Security in a year. In January last year, a similar communication warned of the threat of cyber-attacks involving Iran.