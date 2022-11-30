United States | The Democrats elected their new presidents in the House of Representatives

New York’s Hakeem Jeffries was the first black man to be elected minority leader of the House of Representatives.

of the United States On Wednesday, the Democratic Party elected its new chairmen for the lower house of the House of Representatives, i.e. Congress.

of New York State Hakeem at Jeffries, 52, became the Democratic minority leader. He is the first black man elected to the position in American history.

Massachusetts was chosen as the group whip Katherine Clark59, and the third chairman (caucus chair) of California Pete Aguilar43.

The first For the first time in congressional history, no white man was elected to the presidency of any party.

The elections also represented a generational change in the Democrats’ party elite. An opportunity for that opened up when the 20-year leader of the Democrats in the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi announced in November that he was stepping aside.

The Democrats decided to elect the chairmanship unanimously as a demonstration of their unity, and there were no counter-candidates.

The Republican Party narrowly won control of the House of Representatives in the November midterm elections, leaving the Democrats in the minority in the House of Representatives.