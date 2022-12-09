United States | The Democratic senator from Arizona switched to uncommitted

Sinema’s announcement is not expected to significantly change the balance of power in the Senate.

Stateside Arizona State Senator Kyrsten Sinema announced on Friday that he was leaving the Democratic Party and becoming unaffiliated.

Democrats secured an outright majority in the nation’s Senate on Wednesday with a runoff election in the state of Georgia. With the victory, the Democrats had 51 seats in the Senate and the Republicans 49.

Sinema’s announcement is not expected to significantly change the balance of power in the Senate. On the other hand, Sinema’s own political influence can be increased by going non-committal.

There are currently two other unaffiliated members in the Senate, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and a senator from Maine Angus King. Both are counted as belonging to the democrats’ camp.