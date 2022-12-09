Saturday, December 10, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

United States | The Democratic senator from Arizona switched to uncommitted

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 9, 2022
in World Europe
0

Sinema’s announcement is not expected to significantly change the balance of power in the Senate.

Stateside Arizona State Senator Kyrsten Sinema announced on Friday that he was leaving the Democratic Party and becoming unaffiliated.

Democrats secured an outright majority in the nation’s Senate on Wednesday with a runoff election in the state of Georgia. With the victory, the Democrats had 51 seats in the Senate and the Republicans 49.

Sinema’s announcement is not expected to significantly change the balance of power in the Senate. On the other hand, Sinema’s own political influence can be increased by going non-committal.

There are currently two other unaffiliated members in the Senate, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and a senator from Maine Angus King. Both are counted as belonging to the democrats’ camp.

#United #States #Democratic #senator #Arizona #switched #uncommitted

See also  Organic sparks as a sustainable alternative to fireworks
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Brazil: Lula announces the first five ministers for his Government

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result