April 8, 2023
United States | The Democratic representative demanded the impeachment of the judge who went to the billionaire’s house on a luxury vacation

April 8, 2023
“This level of corruption is shocking,” Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wrote on Twitter.

New Yorker Democrat representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez demanded the impeachment of a US Supreme Court judge To Clarence Thomas.

Investigative journalism online media Pro Publica published on Thursday the thingalleging that for years Thomas has taken luxury vacations funded by a Republican billionaire without reporting the gifts he received as required by law.

“This level of corruption is shocking, downright cartoonish. Thomas must be impeached,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote on Twitter.

“Without a significant change in direction [Yhdysvaltain korkeimman oikeuden puheenjohtaja John] Roberts the court will be remembered for sheer corruption, the decay of democracy and the narrowing of human rights,” he continued.

Thomas defended himself on Friday, saying that the trips were about personal hospitality from a close friend, which according to the instructions given to him, there was no need to report.


