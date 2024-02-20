United States | The death trial of a member of the rap group Run DMC is coming to an end

According to the prosecutors, the two murder suspects made a plan to kill the artist after Mizel had stopped cooperating with the duo in the drug trade.

Stateside Named after Jam Master Jay, former member of the Run DMC rap trio by Jason Mizell in the murder trial, prosecutors gave closing arguments in New York on Tuesday.

Mizel was shot and killed in October 2002 at his studio in Queens. According to the prosecutors, the events leading to the murder were related to the drug trade and the resulting disagreements. Two men are indicted, one of whom, the suspected shooter, is Mizell's godson.

