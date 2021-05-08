United States The cyber attack shut down the largest fuel transfer pipeline in the United States

The company was attacked by ransomware.

The United States a huge fuel transfer pipeline has been closed on the east coast due to a cyber attack. American newspaper New York Times according to the line, it measures 5,500 miles, or less than 8,900 kilometers.

Colonial Pipeline, who manages the line, said in the bulletin after being cyber-attacked on Friday. The company by its line is the largest refined fuel line in the country. 100 million gallons, or almost 380 million liters of fuel, pass through the line every day.

Washington Post according to official sources, the company was attacked by ransomware.