Traveling by plane involves complying with certain security regulations established by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), especially when it comes to items that can be carried on board. Some curious items have no place on flightsand it is essential to know these restrictions to avoid inconveniences during the control process at the airport.

Although many of the objects are known and practically any traveler knows that they cannot be carried inside the aircraft, there are others that may seem harmless, but are still not permitted. The place Business Insider made a compilation of some of them.

Alcoholic beverages

One of the notable restrictions applies to alcoholic beverageswhere the regulations allows you to carry in checked luggage those with more than 24 percent but not more than 70 percent alcohol, limiting the quantity to five liters per passenger. However, drinks with more than 70 percent alcohol, such as grain alcohol and 151-proof rum, are prohibited in both carry-on and checked baggage.

Its entry depends on the degrees of alcohol it contains.

Flammable products

Among the curiosities that are not allowed in handbags are English Christmas cookies and gel type candles because they are flammable products. Furthermore, surprisingly, the famous Magic 8 Ball has restrictions; While it is allowed in checked luggage, it is prohibited in carry-on bags.

Kitchen and personal care products

Another peculiar detail is the razor that is allowed in checked luggage, as long as the blade has been removed, before reaching the checkpoint. As for cookware, pots and pans are allowed with special instructions, but Cast iron pans and cutlery cannot be carried in hand luggage.

Cell phones

Finally, it is worth highlighting the total ban on transporting the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 on flights to, from or within the United States. This action is due to previously identified security issues with this specific device.