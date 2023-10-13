United States | The crisis in the US House of Representatives deepens, the Republican candidate withdrew from the speaker race

According to the news channel CNN, the number of opponents of Steve Scalise grew even more on Thursday.

Stateside the republican candidate Steve Scalise has announced that he is withdrawing from the race for Speaker of the House of Representatives. The Republican Party had chosen Scalise as its candidate a day earlier in a close vote.

News channel CNN’s according to Scalise, the number of opponents increased even more on Thursday. In total, about 20 Republicans are said to have publicly opposed the House Majority Leader’s selection as speaker. According to CNN, Scalise could only afford to lose four votes.

The Republican-led House of Representatives was in crisis after the previous Speaker Kevin McCarthy was dismissed from the position just over a week ago.