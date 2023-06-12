United States | The criminal charges against Trump are a political chase, claims the former president’s lawyer

On the other hand, Bill Barr, who served as attorney general in the Trump administration, estimates that his ex-boss is gone if even half of the charges are true.

of the United States previous president Donald Trump the criminal charges filed against are a political chase, claims Trump’s lawyer.

Trump has been indicted on almost 40 charges, including keeping national defense secrets in violation of the Espionage Act and making false statements. Trump’s lawyer Alina Habban according to him, the charges are based on documents whose security classification had been removed and which, according to him, were memorabilia.

News channel on Fox News according to Habba, who commented on the incident, Trump has done nothing wrong.

“This is completely politically motivated. Election meddling at its finest,” he claimed.

Trump has also tried to paint a picture of the charges as election interference, behind which is the president seeking another term Joe Biden and this campaign team.

In his own words, Habba would also not recommend that his client engage in any kind of plea bargaining in the case.

“That would be an admission of guilt. He would never admit his guilt,” says Habba.

According to the lawyer, there was nothing wrong with declassifying the documents and taking the documents with them.

Federal level charges are about Trump’s possession of classified documents after his presidency. Trump had kept about 11,000 documents at his Mar-a-Lago mansion in Florida.

According to the indictment, Trump is also believed to have conspired to hide classified documents from the authorities. In addition to Trump, his assistant is also indicted Waltine Cattlewho is accused of helping the businessman to conceal the documents.

According to Habba, Trump had resisted the authorities because he was frustrated with the authorities going through his personal belongings.

“He has every right to keep classified documents that he has declassified — things that are memorabilia, things that he has a right to take,” Habba said on Fox.

“If I have documents that I’m entitled to have as a president who has left the White House, do I want people to rummage through my personal belongings? I don’t,” he added.

Trump’s according to Bill Barr, who served as Minister of Justice during the presidential term, the charges presented by the Ministry of Justice are very detailed and burdensome. Also For Fox according to Barr, who commented, Trump is not the victim of a car chase, as he repeatedly claims. According to Barr, portraying Trump as a victim is ridiculous.

“Yes, he has been a victim before. Yes, his opponents have been obsessively chasing him under the guise of trumped-up claims and I have been by his side to defend him,” he says.

He emphasizes that the situation is very different now.

“He’s not the victim here,” Barr adds.

According to Barr, Trump was completely wrong that he had the right to keep the documents in question. The former Minister of Justice describes the documents Trump had as one of the country’s most sensitive secrets.

“The idea that the president has full authority to declare any document private is — ridiculous,” Barr told Fox.

According to Barr, Trump is gone if even half of the charges are true.

Ministry of Justice of the special prosecutor Jack Smith’s the charges brought can result in a prison sentence of up to 20 years each.

Trump is scheduled to appear in federal court in Miami, Florida on Tuesday for an indictment. After this, according to his election campaign, he plans to give a speech on Tuesday evening at his golf club in New Jersey, about 2,000 kilometers from the courthouse.

The businessman, who turns 77 on Wednesday, has been impeached twice and is currently struggling in the midst of numerous legal proceedings, is seeking to become the Republican presidential candidate. In next year’s election, Trump would likely face Democratic President Biden, who defeated the businessman in the 2020 election.

On Sunday published by ABC-Ipsos inquiry underlined the country’s political division regarding the prosecution. 48 percent of the survey respondents think that charges should have been brought against Trump, while 47 percent believe that the charges are political.

A survey of 910 random adults in the aftermath of the charges also shows that a solid majority of 61 percent consider the charges to be very or somewhat serious. 28 percent, on the other hand, think that the charges are not too serious or not serious at all.