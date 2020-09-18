The president of States-Unis does not appear to be affected by the new rape charges. “Donald Trump has gotten into the habit of feeding off scandals. That’s why they slide on him, it’s a driving force for him. They allow him to distance himself from what he presents as the political class still corrupt and held by the elites. These scandals had no impact on his electoral base, ever “, underlines Gilles Paris, the correspondent of World in Washington.

On November 3, women voters could be heard in the polling stations. “Donald Trump has a guideline, and that is to mobilize a rather masculine white America. He addresses her exclusively and leaves aside educated women in particular, and it is their detachment which in 2018 explained the loss of the House of Representatives and the first serious setback of Donald Trump “, explains the journalist on franceinfo Thursday, September 17.

In his book America, Trump years, Gilles Paris describes a “political ogre who has been underestimated”. “He has an energy, an ability to dictate the agenda so that everything revolves around him permanently which made him prevail, lasted, resisted and the Covid-19 crisis is the first accident that disrupted the machine”, he adds.

“He is someone who is the reflection of an America, which will not disappear with a possible defeat in the presidential election. On the contrary, by constantly pushing back the standards, Donald Trump may have modified the American institutional balances more than his predecessors. This is why this election will be an important test for the United States and the world “, concludes Gilles Paris.

