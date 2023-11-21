United States | The court unexpectedly weakened the monitoring of the right to vote

In its decision, the court held that only the US attorney general has the right to bring lawsuits regarding the enforcement of equal voting rights.

Stateside The federal court has unexpectedly weakened the monitoring of the law guaranteeing the right to vote, they say The Guardian, The Washington Post and The New York Times -foliage.

The law known as the Voting Rights Act, among other things, prevents restrictions on voting based on skin color. The law was introduced in 1965, when there was a fierce debate and struggle in the United States about the equality of different ethnic groups.

The court ruled on Monday that in practice only the Ministry of Justice can challenge the non-implementation of the law in different parts of the country. Prior to this, lawsuits have primarily been filed by private citizens and non-governmental organizations.

According to The Guardian, the decision can have major effects on the monitoring of the implementation of the right to vote: a large part of the monitoring comes from lawsuits filed by citizens and organizations. Many of the lawsuits are related to the unfair drawing of electoral maps, i.e. gerrymandering, with which the parties in power try to guarantee the voting districts they like.

“If it [päätös] remains law, it will have a devastating, almost lethal effect on the Voting Rights Act. Radical theories that were previously seen as completely ridiculous have been taken even more seriously by an even more radical jury,” said the program director of the liberal Brennan Center for Justice, who spoke to The New York Times Wendy Weiser.

of the United States congress amended the Voting Rights Act in 1982. At that time, the committee that prepared the amendment said that the purpose of the amendment was to protect the rights of citizens and the opportunity to take care of their own rights.

The case came before the court through a lawsuit filed in the state of Arkansas. In the lawsuit, the non-governmental organizations claimed that the voting maps in use in the state had weakened the voting power of blacks.

Written by the court opinion, the former president Donald Trump’s appointed by the judge David Strauss said that the assumption of the right of organizations and citizens to file lawsuits under the law “rests on shaky ground”. According to the statement, the law does not specifically mention the right of anyone other than the US Attorney General to file lawsuits.

The same statement said that the 1982 amendments were not based on the rights mentioned in the Act. According to the court, there have been at least 182 successful lawsuits over the past 40 years, of which only 15 came from the Attorney General alone.

The settlement only applies to states within the court’s jurisdiction, namely Arkansas, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, and North and South Dakota.

Court the solution was correct according to some conservative legal scholars, as it prevents the law from being used for political purposes, according to them.

“Today’s decision is a victory for Arkansas and the rule of law. The Voting Rights Act remains a tool to prevent real discrimination and disenfranchisement. But [se] is not, and was never meant to be, a partisan weapon against democratically enforced fairness laws and redistricting measures,” said the head of the conservative Honest Elections Project, according to The New York Times Jason Snead.

However, the three-judge court was not unanimous in its decision. The one who left a dissenting opinion, the former president George W. Bush appointed by the judge Lavenski Smith justified his position by saying that since various courts have been hearing complaints from organizations and citizens for decades, history sets a precedent that should be followed.

The federal court’s decision will most likely go to the US Supreme Court. According to The Washington Post, the conservative-majority court may seriously consider taking the case to trial. This is supported, among other things, by the fact that other federal courts have found in their decisions that the Voting Rights Act was unproblematic in this regard.