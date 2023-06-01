United States | The court found the 70’s Show actress guilty of rape, may end up in prison for 30 years

The police began investigating the rape allegations against Danny Masterson in 2017.

American actress Danny Masterson was sentenced on Wednesday in Los Angeles for rape, lasting for years after the process. The news agency AFP and numerous different US media outlets, such as NBC and Variety.

The court found Masterson, 47, guilty of raping two women at his home in Hollywood between 2001 and 2003.

It was another case trial. The previous one was unsuccessful last fall, when the jury could not reach a consensus. Now, only the third rape charge brought against Masterson remained unsuccessful.

Masterson was arrested after the conviction and faces up to 30 years in prison. According to NBC, the punishment will be imposed in August.

Masterson best known for the comedy series 70’s Show, which was made for eight production seasons from 1998 to 2006. Later, Masterson played one of the main roles in, for example, the one that started in 2016 The Ranch in the comedy series.

Police began investigating rape allegations against Masterson in 2017. The Village Voice magazine wrote at the time that at least three of the women said they had been silenced by the Church of Scientology. Masterson and his victims were all Scientologists.

In 2019, at the trial, one of the women said that Masterson had sexually harassed her throughout their relationship. When he went to tell the police about it, people belonging to the Church of Scientology had appeared near his home. They had also photographed the woman, her home and family, he said.

The church denied that it pressured the victims.