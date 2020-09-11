At 8.46am on the morning of September 11, 2001, all cameras have been centered on the burning North Tower of the World Commerce Heart. The opportunity of an accident remains to be talked about. Then swept at 9:03 a.m., when a second aircraft crashes into the second tower. The US is beneath assault. President George Bush spoke at 9.29 a.m. and instantly spoke of the terrorist path.

A couple of minutes later, a 3rd aircraft crashes in Washington, within the west wing of the Pentagon. American house, for the primary time in its historical past, instantly closed. At 9:59 a.m. in New York, the South Tower collapsed, swallowing up lots of of human lives with it. Then a fourth aircraft crashes, this time in a subject in Pennsylvania. At 10:28 am, it was the flip of the north tower to break down. In lower than 2 hours, the image of American financial energy collapsed earlier than the eyes of the entire world.