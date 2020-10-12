United States The controversial U.S. Senate began hearing Amy Coney Barrett’s appointment to the Supreme Court

“This is going to be a long and controversial week,” predicted Lindsey Graham, Republican, director of the Senate Committee on Legal Affairs, in her opening remarks.

Washington

The United States a hearing has begun in the Senate to evaluate the president Donald Trumpin proposed by a judge of the Supreme Court Amy Coney Barrettin thinking.

The consultation is exceptional, as it will take place in the midst of a serious corona epidemic and the country will hold presidential elections in just 22 days. The Democratic Party would have liked to postpone the appointment after the election, but Trump and Senate Republicans are working to rush through the appointment in record time.

Two Republican senators have recently been diagnosed with coronary infection. One of them, Utah Mike Lee attends an on-site hearing because his doctors are said to have given him permission to return to work.

“There is nothing unconstitutional in this hearing – this is going to be a long and contentious week,” predicts the head of the Senate Committee on Legal Affairs. Lindsey Graham in his opening remarks.

Republicans has a 53-47 majority in the Senate. A majority is sufficient to confirm the appointment of a judge.

Trump announced Barrett’s appointment on Sept. 26 at a ceremony in the courtyard of the White House, where few people wore face shields. Dozens of people were diagnosed with a coronary infection at the event, including Trump, who was hospitalized.

Monday’s hearing began with senators speaking. Barrett’s own speech will be heard in the evening in Finnish time.

The appointment of a judge became another surprise turn in the election year as a liberal judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg died in September. Confirming Barrett’s appointment would shake the balance of power in position 6 to 3 in favor of the Conservatives.

The news is updated.