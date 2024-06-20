United States | The conservative media became interested in the columnist’s proposal to be Biden’s vice presidential candidate

United States|Joe Biden is unlikely to switch to Hillary Clinton, so the next focus will be on who Donald Trump will choose as the new vice presidential candidate.

of The Washington Post columnist Kathleen Parker has sparked a small discussion in the United States with a surprising with his proposal.

According to him, the president Joe Biden81, should give up the vice president Terrible about Harris and takes as the new vice presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

According to Parker, Biden’s advanced age can be seen and heard more and more clearly in him and make voters think that a vote for Biden would be a vote for the unpopular Harris to become president.

The columnist’s solution would be to appoint a former foreign minister as vice president Hillary Clinton and give Harris some other important post in a potential extension of Biden’s term.

At the age of 76, Hillary Clinton would be clearly older than Harris, but still a little younger than Biden and the 78-year-old who is trying to return to the presidency Donald Trump.

Thought is perhaps theoretical, but at least traditionally the media close to Republicans From Fox News to the New York Post grabbed it like a faucet.

In the 2016 election campaign, Clinton provoked conservatives to resistance and to the ballot box in a way that led to Trump’s victory.

Biden does not attract quite the same fervent opposition from traditional conservatives, which was part of the reason for his victory over Trump in 2020.

Will it is likely that Biden will not change the vice presidential candidate this close to the election.

Next, the attention is focused on who Trump chooses as his vice presidential candidate.

Trump cut ties with his former vice president To Mike Pencewhen he followed the law and went through a formality in the Senate confirming Biden’s victory over Trump.

Trump’s lead over Biden has narrowed recently in opinion polls on average to less than a percentage point.