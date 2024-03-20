United States | The congressman arrived at the hearing wearing a Putin mask

The Democrat's message was that the Republicans are pushing the Russia issue.

Washington

of the United States congressman of the democrat party Jared Moskowitz arrived at the committee hearing on Wednesday with a rubber on his head Vladimir Putin -mask. The news agency Reuters and the news channel report on the matter, among others MSNBC.

The Republican-led Oversight Committee handled the Republican-promoted impeachment inquiry against the Democratic president Joe Biden of actions. Moskowitz's message was that this is how the Republicans are pushing the Russia issue.

Republicans say they suspect that Biden and his family members benefited in their dealings with the president Barack Obama's about the administration's political decisions when Biden served as vice president in 2009–2017. Republicans have presented no evidence to support this. The White House has denounced the investigation as baseless and political.

“I just came to say thank you [puheenjohtaja] James Comer on using all of our intelligence on the committee,” Moskowitz told reporters wearing a Putin mask, according to Reuters.

Moskowitz didn't wear the mask anymore at the event, which heard two Republicans invited by the president's son Hunter Biden former partner.

Tony Bobulinski and Jason Galanis — who testified from prison because of his fraud conviction — said, according to Reuters, that he spoke with Joe Biden during the time they were working with Hunter Biden. However, they did not say they had discussed these transactions with Joe Biden.

According to Reuters, a businessman was heard as invited by the Democrats Lev Parnasia. Under the 2020 presidential election, Parnas tried the then president Donald Trump's the then jurist Rudy Giuliani with find evidence of Joe Biden's misconduct.