United States The coffin of a police officer who died in connection with the Congress riots is exhibited in the Congress Hall

January 30, 2021
Police were hit in the head by a foam fire extinguisher while struggling with the rioters.

Stateside the coffin of a police officer who died in Epiphany in connection with a congressional riot is exhibited for the last farewell in a round hall, the rotunda, below the main dome of congress.

Brian Sicknick, 42, was hit in the head by a foam fire extinguisher while struggling with the rioters. He later lost consciousness at police headquarters, from where he was taken to hospital. Sicknick died of his injuries the next day.

Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosin and the Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumerin the statement praised Sicknick’s sacrifice.

“His actions during the Congressional riot helped save lives, defended the temple of our democracy, and ensured that Congress was able to fulfill its constitutional responsibilities,” the duo’s statement said.

The rotunda usually exhibits only the coffins of people who also receive state funerals, such as U.S. presidents.

