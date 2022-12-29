Thursday, December 29, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

United States | The Christmas storm took the water out of Mississippi’s capital

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 29, 2022
in World Europe
0

This is the third major water crisis in Jackson in less than two years.

Stateside In Mississippi’s state capital, Jackson, tens of thousands of people are without running water.

The city’s water crisis began when frozen water pipes burst in the aftermath of the Christmas storm that ravaged much of the country.

According to the authorities, leaks in the pipes have led to a drop in water pressure in the city’s water system, which has paralyzed water distribution in most of the neighborhoods.

A state of emergency has been declared in the city, and residents have been advised to drink only boiled water.

This is the third major water crisis in less than two years in Jackson, a city of approximately 150,000 residents.

#United #States #Christmas #storm #water #Mississippis #capital

See also  Markings | Talk your worries away, said Lempi
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Weather | Heavy snowfalls bring very bad driving weather to the south coast

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result