United States | The Christmas storm took the water out of Mississippi’s capital

Stateside In Mississippi’s state capital, Jackson, tens of thousands of people are without running water.

The city’s water crisis began when frozen water pipes burst in the aftermath of the Christmas storm that ravaged much of the country.

According to the authorities, leaks in the pipes have led to a drop in water pressure in the city’s water system, which has paralyzed water distribution in most of the neighborhoods.

A state of emergency has been declared in the city, and residents have been advised to drink only boiled water.

This is the third major water crisis in less than two years in Jackson, a city of approximately 150,000 residents.