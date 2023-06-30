Friday, June 30, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

United States | The Chinese balloon did not gather intelligence while flying over the US, says the Pentagon

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 30, 2023
in World Europe
0
United States | The Chinese balloon did not gather intelligence while flying over the US, says the Pentagon

According to a spokesperson for the US Department of Defense, the US “took steps” to prevent the Chinese vessel from collecting data.

US fighter jets A Chinese ball downed earlier this year did not gather intelligence while flying over the United States, the US Department of Defense Pentagon said on Thursday.

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence Pat Ryder’s according to which the United States took steps to prevent the collection of the aircraft’s data.

“Definitely the effort we put in contributed to that,” Ryder said without elaborating.

At the beginning of February, the United States shot down a ship flying from Alaska to North Carolina, which was suspected of being a spy ball. At the time, the case led, among others, the US Secretary of State by Antony Blinken To the cancellation of the visit to China and the tightening of the already tense relations between the countries even further.

At the time, China denied that the ship was gathering intelligence and said it had strayed from its course into US airspace.

See also  European Football Championships | "Everything is not always nice" - Essi Sainio's strength ran out, and now she tells what happened when she spoke publicly about her own mental health problems

#United #States #Chinese #balloon #gather #intelligence #flying #Pentagon

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Millionaires are eliminated from the South American Cup and their rivals take it out on memes

Millionaires are eliminated from the South American Cup and their rivals take it out on memes

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result