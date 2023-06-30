United States | The Chinese balloon did not gather intelligence while flying over the US, says the Pentagon

According to a spokesperson for the US Department of Defense, the US “took steps” to prevent the Chinese vessel from collecting data.

US fighter jets A Chinese ball downed earlier this year did not gather intelligence while flying over the United States, the US Department of Defense Pentagon said on Thursday.

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence Pat Ryder’s according to which the United States took steps to prevent the collection of the aircraft’s data.

“Definitely the effort we put in contributed to that,” Ryder said without elaborating.

At the beginning of February, the United States shot down a ship flying from Alaska to North Carolina, which was suspected of being a spy ball. At the time, the case led, among others, the US Secretary of State by Antony Blinken To the cancellation of the visit to China and the tightening of the already tense relations between the countries even further.

At the time, China denied that the ship was gathering intelligence and said it had strayed from its course into US airspace.