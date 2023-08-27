United States | The charges and the arrest picture have brought about $20 million to Trump’s presidential campaign

Since Thursday’s arrest photo alone, Trump has raised $7.1 million for his campaign.

of the United States former president Donald Trump has turned his arrest photo into a lucrative fundraising campaign.

Since the photo was taken, Trump has collected 7.1 million dollars, or about 6.6 million euros, Trump’s spokesperson Steven Cheung tells In the X serviceformerly known as Twitter.

On Friday alone, Trump raised $4.18 million (about 3.9 million euros), making it the most profitable day of his campaign so far, Cheung says.

In total, during the last three weeks, Trump has collected about 20 million dollars, or about 18.5 million euros, for his presidential campaign. In recent weeks, Trump has been indicted for his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

An arrest photo was taken of Trump on Thursday when he surrendered to authorities in the state of Georgia.

After the arrest photo was released, Trump’s campaign started selling t-shirts and mugs with the arrest photo, among other things. In addition to the picture, the goods have the text “never surrender”. Trump himself used this statement when he shared the photo on the X service.

TRUMP a criminal case has been filed against him four times this year. He is the first president of the United States to be criminally indicted.

In Georgia, Trump is suspected of trying to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, which he lost, through a criminal conspiracy.

In Washington, Trump is also accused of leading a conspiracy to overturn the result of the 2020 presidential election.

Federal charges have been brought against Trump in Florida in connection with taking classified documents from the White House.

In New York, Trump is accused of falsifying accounting related to the payment of bribes to a porn star.

Trump has denied his guilt throughout.