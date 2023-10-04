United States | The change of the Speaker of the House of Representatives may affect the aid given to Ukraine

Kevin McCarthy was voted out as Speaker of the House of Representatives on Tuesday.

Republican politician by Kevin McCarthy moving aside from the speaker’s seat may change how the US House of Representatives views aid to Ukraine, reports news agency Reuters.

McCarthy was voted out on Tuesday by votes of 216–210. There is no clear successor for him, but the House of Representatives will vote on the matter in the next few days.

If the next president opposes the aid to Ukraine, he can reject the proposal to increase the aid before it ends up being considered by the House of Representatives.

Some Republican representatives are against supporting Ukraine.

White The House said Tuesday it was confident the United States would provide additional aid to Ukraine, regardless of the outcome of the vote on McCarthy’s fate.

President Joe Biden asked Congress in July to approve another $24 billion aid package for Ukraine, which pro-Ukraine representatives hoped would take effect as part of the new budget.

However, the package of laws approved on Saturday did not include Ukraine funding, which was opposed by the radical wing of the Republicans.