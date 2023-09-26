United States | The CEO of the space company Blue Origin is resigning

During Bob Smith’s tenure, the company’s operating culture has been criticized as, among other things, sexist.

Blue Origin CEO of the space company Bob Smith announced on Monday that he was resigning from his position, The Washington Post – magazine says.

The founder of Amazon Jeff Bezos largely funded by Blue Origin has competed Elon Musk’s with SpaceX. Blue Origin recently signed an agreement with NASA, the US space agency, according to which the company is involved in delivering astronauts to the surface of the Moon.

During Smith’s time, Blue Origin grew from a company of about 850 employees to more than 10,000 employees, according to Bezos. On the other hand, The Washington Post revealed in 2021, that there was a very harmful and negative atmosphere in the company. The employees focused their criticism especially on the company’s management, and some described that they had completely lost their trust in the management.

Worked for the company before the magazine’s revelation Alexandra Abrams told in his essaythat the company’s culture was based, among other things, on downplaying sexism and silencing employees who reported problems.

Smith will leave his position at the beginning of December, and someone in a leading position at Amazon will be appointed in his place Dave Limp.