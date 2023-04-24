United States | The CEO of media giant NBCUniversal resigned due to an “inappropriate” workplace romance

Shell has worked as the company’s CEO since January 2020.

Media and entertainment giant CEO of NBCUniversal Jeff Shell has announced his resignation amid an investigation into his “inappropriate” workplace romance, the company’s owner, Comcast, said in a statement Sunday.

In a statement, Shell said that this would be his last day at the helm of the company and that he had had an “inappropriate relationship with a woman working at the company”. The New York Times reports.

CNBC’s according to information, the investigation that led to Shell’s dismissal was initiated by a complaint filed by a woman with whom he was in an “improper” relationship.

“I am truly sorry for letting down my colleagues at Comcast and NBCUniversal, they are some of the most talented people in the business and it has been a privilege to work with them for the past 19 years,” Shell said.

Shell has worked as the company’s CEO since January 2020. Comcast did not name his successor in the release.