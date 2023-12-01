United States | The cartoonist George Santos was kicked out of Congress

Earlier in November, Santos managed to retain his seat in the corresponding vote.

Out of many Republican congressman caught in his lies George Santos was voted out of the lower house of Congress on Friday, according to the news agency Reuters and the US The Washington Post.

Representatives of the lower house immediately voted Santos out by a vote of 311-114. A two-thirds majority was required for removal. He still survived the previous vote held in November.

The reason for the vote was the 35-year-old Santos’ corruption charges and allegations that he had misused campaign money. He has denied the charges.

A joint investigation conducted by the parties in October revealed that he had, among other things, spent $4,000 of his campaign money on beauty treatments and another $4,000 at the luxury brand Hermés store. He had also spent smaller amounts on the Onlyfans service, Reuters reports.

The first Santos, who has been in Congress for a long time, has admitted that he lied about his background in his election campaign. Santos lied about his real name, religion, work history and education, among other things.

According to Santos, the purpose of the lies was to gain the approval of the Republican Party for his candidacy.

After the investigation, several Republicans who previously supported Santos changed their positions.

Voting result meaning the Republican majority shrinks by one, and they now have 221 delegates to the Democrats’ 213.

The governor of New York now has ten days to announce a new election to fill the vacant representative seat. Elections must be held 70–80 days after the announcement.

According to Reuters, Santos’ constituency in New York is contested. So it is possible that Santos’ place will be taken by a democrat.

Santos is, according to Reuters, only the sixth member of the lower house of parliament to be expelled and the first who has not received a criminal conviction or fought on the Confederate side in the American Civil War of 1861-1865.

In 2002, a Democrat James Traficant expelled from Congress after being convicted of corruption.