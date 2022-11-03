United States | The Canadian man who abused Nancy Pelosi’s husband may be deported

According to the US Homeland Security Agency, the attacker has been in the US illegally since 2008.

of the United States the Speaker of the House of Representatives of Congress Nancy Pelosi a 42-year-old man who broke into a home in California may be deported from the United States, an American channel said CNN on Thursday.

According to the US Homeland Security Agency, the Canadian man has been in the US illegally since 2008. According to CNN, the deportation will only take place after the court case has been resolved.

The man is accused of, among other things, attempted murder, attempted kidnapping of Nancy Pelosi, and her husband Paul Pelosi of abuse.

Paul Pelosi was injured in an attack last week and underwent surgery. Nancy Pelosi was in Washington when the attack happened.

The intruder has supported far-right views on social media.