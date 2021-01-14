For the second time, the impeachment procedure targeting Donald Trump was approved by elected officials in the House of Representatives on Wednesday, January 13. Information that quickly made the rounds of all television channels, including Fox News, yet close to the billionaire. It is the first time in the history of the United States that an impeachment procedure has been launched twice against a president. “[Il] must go, he is an obvious and immediate danger to the nation we love “, reacted the President of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi.

Donald Trump is considered guilty of inciting his supporters to lead an armed rebellion against the Capitol on January 6. The building, symbol of American democracy, is now protected by hundreds of soldiers. After being banned from the vast majority of social networks, it is now the business world that is turning its back on it. “New York City breaks all contracts with Donald Trump’s organizations”, announced Bill de Blasio, the mayor of the city. Even the professional American golf circuit no longer wants his services. For his part, Donald Trump plays moderation. “I call on all Americans to overcome the passions of the moment, to come together. Let us choose to move forward for the good of our families, our communities and our country.”, did he declare.