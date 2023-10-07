United States | The business ban threatening Trump in New York was postponed by a judge’s decision

Trump had also applied to the appeals court to suspend the civil trial, but this decision was not heard from the judge.

Donald Trump The looming business ban in New York has been postponed by a decision of the appeals court. The former president is currently undergoing a civil trial in the city for fraud.

A New York judge in a civil case Arthur Engoron stated in its decision last week that Trump and his two adult sons had exaggerated the value of the assets of his family company, the Trump Organization, by up to billions of dollars.

Trump is accused of doing this to get better loans and insurance. The lawsuit could deal a devastating blow to the Trump Organization.

Is it is possible that as a result of the trial, Trump and his companies will be completely removed from the New York real estate market, where he once built his reputation, on the basis of which he eventually worked his way up to the presidency.

The trial is estimated to erode the image that Trump has built of himself as a genius real estate mogul.

Trump spent three days in court in Manhattan this week. Outside the courtroom, Trump appeared for reporters. In his usual style, Trump has called the trial a “fraud” and called Judge Engoron a “crook”.

The civil suit calls for around $250 million in punitive damages and the removal of the Trump family from the Trump Organization.