United States The Biden returned to the traditional model: the presidential couple announced their income and taxes for last year

The United States president Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden released their tax information on Monday. Last year, Biden earned $ 607,336 before taxes, just under half a million euros.

For four decades, U.S. presidents and their spouses have used to voluntarily disclose their income and taxes. Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump broke the tradition temporarily.

Monday was the U.S. tax due deadline for citizens postponed due to the pandemic from April.

Newspaper The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) by the presidential couple’s income consisted primarily of pensions, other benefits, and Jill Biden’s performance and writing fees. The couple paid $ 157,414 in taxes, representing 25.9 percent of their income. In addition, the Biden donated $ 30,704 to charity.

Biden’s income decreased last year from the previous year. According to the WSJ, the tax data also show that they made less use of tax planning, which the Joe Biden administration is also pushing to prevent.

Vice president Kamala Harris and his wife Douglas Emhoff while they earned $ 1.7 million last year, or about $ 1.4 million. The majority of the amount arose from Emhoff’s work as a lawyer.

Biden has avoided taxes of up to $ 500,000 for 2017 and 2018, according to WSJ, due to the fact that after Joe Biden’s vice presidency ended, the couple accounted for their performance and speech fees through a separate company.

Between 2017 and 2018, this company made a profit of more than $ 13 million, and the couple was paid less than $ 800,000 in fees. In 2019, the result was $ 229,000 and the premium was $ 309,000. Last year, the company’s earnings fell below $ 100,000 and Jill Biden was paid $ 200,000 through it.

The use of the premiums through the company, according to the WSJ, has resulted in the couple not having to pay health insurance contributions for a large portion of their actual earned income.

Joe Biden says in the wake of his tax information that his Celtic Capri company will be kept in a desk drawer during the presidency.

The United States the tax administration always conducts tax audits for the president and vice president. Biden and Vice President Harris and their spouses released the information before the audit.

Former President Trump said he would disclose his tax and income information after the tax audit was completed. However, Trump eventually refused to disclose the information.

“We intend to continue to publish the President’s tax return, as every U.S. president should do,” commented a White House spokesman Jen Psaki.