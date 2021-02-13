United States The Biden administration wants to close the Guantánamo detention center

A notorious prison camp was opened at a U.S. naval base in Cuba in January 2002.

Stateside president Joe Biden aims to close the Guantánamo detention camp in Cuba by the end of its term. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki confirmed the matter when asked by reporters at a press conference.

A news channel, among other things, reports on Guantánamo’s closure plan CNN.

The prison camp, established in 2002, still has about 40 prisoners.

According to Psak, the US National Security Council will next find out where the Guantánamo affairs came from during the previous administration and what opportunities the Biden administration has.

Guantánamo the closure was also talked about by the previous Democratic president of the United States Barack Obama his election promise in 2008, but after Obama’s two terms, the camp was still in operation. Biden served as Obama’s vice president.

Pre-Biden President, Republican Donald Trump for his part, made sure that the camp would not be closed during his term. Trump said more prisoners could also be taken to the camp, CNN says.

“I call on Congress to ensure that we have all the means at our disposal to capture terrorists in the fight against Fathers and al-Qaeda. In many cases, this now means Guantánamo Bay, ”Trump said in 2018, according to CNN.

Spokesman for the Ministry of Defense John Kirby said the U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austinin advocated the closure of the prison camp.

“The Minister of Defense believes that the Guantánamo prison camp should be closed. He fully supports the administration’s goal of doing so, ”Kirby said at a news conference.

Notorious the prison camp was established by the president George W. Bushin during the period as a place where people suspected of terrorist links, imprisoned by the United States could be interrogated. Prisoners have been reported to have been subjected to torture and other inhuman treatment.

Interrogation tactics have included water torture, assault, and cramming of prisoners in small boxes full of insects.

In addition to Guantánamo, detainees have been held in top-secret CIA prison camps around the world.

According to the news agency AFP, 26 of the approximately 40 current prisoners are those who do not want to be released because of their danger. The camp still has an example Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, considered a key designer in September 2001.

Some of the prisoners who have been in the camp for a long time have never been charged with anything and have not had the opportunity to be tried. For others, the cases are so complex that the trial is not progressing, AFP says.

In total, there have been about 780 prisoners at Guantanamo over the years.