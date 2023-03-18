Sunday, March 19, 2023
United States | The Biden administration is skeptical of Xi Jingping's intentions ahead of the meeting with Putin

March 18, 2023
United States | The Biden administration is skeptical of Xi Jingping’s intentions ahead of the meeting with Putin

The U.S. is concerned that a bilateral meeting between the presidents of Russia and China could deepen relations between the two countries.

China’s president Xi Jinping meet the president of Russia Vladimir Putin on Monday in Moscow. According to preliminary information, they are to discuss, among other things, the development of relations between the countries and “strategic cooperation between Russia and China”.

Xi announced that he was traveling to Moscow “for peace”. China has wanted to offer an image of itself as a possible peace mediator in the war in Ukraine, he writes CNN.

The US administration is highly skeptical of Xi’s intentions. China has not condemned Russia’s war of aggression but claims that Russia was provoked.

According to the White House, it is very important that the meeting between Xi and Putin is not conveyed in the image of peace negotiations that China hopes for.

“As they begin to plan their agenda, we want to make it clear how concerned we would be with any proposal from China that would be one-sided and only reflect Russia’s perspective,” a White House spokesman John Kirby said.

According to Kirby, these Chinese proposals could include a ceasefire, which at this stage would serve Russia’s interests. A cease-fire would allow Russia to assemble its forces for a new attack.

“A ceasefire now would effectively be a ratification of the Russian invasion,” Kirby said.

of the United States the concern is that a bilateral meeting between the presidents of Russia and China might deepen relations between the two countries. There is a growing concern that China’s more active intervention in the war could change its dynamics or at least prolong the duration of the war.

China has not yet expressed any direct intentions to provide Russia with arms, but according to American intelligence there have been discussions about it. Next week’s meeting is believed to be an opportunity to make such an announcement.

“We are watching this closely,” said Biden’s security adviser Jake Sullivan earlier this week.

“Of course, Russia’s interests include trying to involve other countries in this conflict. But our (US) position will not change.”

The United States has previously warned China of serious sanctions if it offers armed assistance to Russia.

