United States The Biden administration formulated a new “middle ground” policy towards North Korea

Unlike Donald Trump’s term, the United States no longer seeks a big deal, but leaves the door open for diplomacy.

The United States president Joe Biden has formulated a new approach to North Korea, the White House said on Friday.

The Biden regime seeks to find ways to influence the North Korean regime diplomatically, but does not seek a significant agreement between the leader of the communist dictatorship Kin Jong Unin with, the news agency Reuters reports.

White House spokesman Jen Psakin according to foreign policy experts from the Biden administration have completed their assessment of what kind of policy the United States should pursue with respect to North Korea. The United States and many of North Korea’s neighbors have been concerned for years about North Korea’s nuclear weapons program and the development of potential ballistic missiles.

Psaki told reporters on an Air Force One plane carrying the president that disarming North Korea with nuclear weapons is still a goal. At the same time, Psaki noted that four previous U.S. presidents have failed in their efforts to persuade North Korea to give up nuclear weapons.

Biden seeks to create a kind of middle ground approach compared to its predecessors.

President of the Republic Donald Trump held three summits with Kim Jong Un, but the talks achieved little more than a brief pause in intercontinental missile testing.

Democratic President Barack Obama for its part, it did not even actively pursue diplomatic relations with North Korea. Pyongyang also did not seek to reduce tensions at that time.

“Our policy does not aim for a big deal, nor does it rely on strategic patience,” Psaki put it, according to Reuters.

Instead, the United States is seeking a “calibrated and pragmatic approach that is open to diplomacy,” Psaki continued. The goal is “practical progress” that will increase the security of the United States and its allies.

A picture released by the North Korean Central News Agency in March shows a possible missile launch.­

Psaki did not provide details of what the next practical transfer of the Biden regime to North Korea will be. Biden met with the Prime Minister of Japan Yoshihide Sugan a couple of weeks ago. Negotiations with the President of South Korea are scheduled for the end of May Moon Jae-inin with. The meeting will shape a common direction for North Korea.

Neighboring countries are concerned that North Korea may be returning to nuclear testing again. In March, North Korea fired two possible intercontinental missiles into the sea near Japan.