United States | The Biden administration blames Trump for the failures of the Afghanistan withdrawal

According to the Biden administration, Trump set a date for withdrawing from Afghanistan but did not draw up any kind of plan to implement it.

of the United States presidential Joe Biden the administration blames the previous president Donald Trump’s administration that the war in Afghanistan ended in a chaotic US withdrawal in August 2021 and the rise to power of the Taliban extremists.

In a report compiled by the administration, the current White House considers that Trump’s people only set a date for withdrawing from Afghanistan “but no plan of any kind for implementation”.

The claim is presented in a report published by the Biden administration on Thursday, which reviews the lessons learned from the final phase of the war in Afghanistan. The report is given to Congress in secret, but a twelve-page summary of it was published on Thursday.

An explanation according to the Biden administration, it is thought that a longer stay of US troops in Afghanistan would not have changed the direction in which things were going.

The Taliban took control of Afghanistan and its capital, Kabul, around the time of the US withdrawal, and the Afghan army built by the West collapsed.

