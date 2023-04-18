United States | The bald eagle that adopted the stone was given an adopted chick

The 31-year-old canine eagle Murphy has quickly become attached to the foster cub in his care.

17.4. 18:34 | Updated 15:48

Stateside the bald eagle that adopted the widely charmed rock has had a foster baby.

Murphy-for weeks, a 31-year-old canine eagle carefully built a nest on a rock she thought was an eagle’s egg at the Valley Park Bird Sanctuary in Missouri. Kotka behaved in a rare protective manner towards the stone, he says The New York Times newspaper.

Earlier this month, an orphaned eaglet was brought to Valley Park. The park employees decided to give the chick to Murphy’s care, even though he had never handled anything other than a rock.

MALE- and female bald eagles share parenting duties, so it’s common for male eagles to incubate eggs as well. Valley Park manager By Dawn Griffard according to them they may sometimes adopt egg-like objects in the grip of hormonal storms.

The park posted a video of Murphy with this new adopted cub on its Facebook page on Saturday.

Murphy lives in the conservation area in the same enclosure with two female eagles. However, according to Griffard, it has not wanted to mate with them.

However, the park had to move Murphy to a private enclosure weeks before the orphaned eaglet’s arrival because it was being so aggressively protective of its nesting rock.

According to the park, Murphy and her adopted cub are attached to each other and get along well. However, Murphy is unable to teach the chick to fly, for example, because its own wing is damaged.

The chick brought to the protected area is to be released into the wild later.

Correction on April 18 at 3:48 p.m.: The Valley Park bird conservation park is not located in the state of Montana, as the article previously read, but in Missouri.